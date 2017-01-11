Killeen Police need help identifying thieves caught on camera - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen Police need help identifying thieves caught on camera

By Charles Williams, Producer
Connect
(Source: Killeen PD) (Source: Killeen PD)
(Source: Killeen PD) (Source: Killeen PD)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying theft victims.

Killeen police officers responded to the Freedom Jeep Used Cars located at 3620 E CTE on November 25.  Officers were told the business had been burglarized and several items had stolen, including a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

On December 27, KPD officers patrolling the area in the 200 block of E Bryce Avenue located a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle stolen in November.

Throughout the investigation, detectives have learned that the men in the pictures provided were driving the 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on these suspects to contact them.  Call (254) 526-8477 or visit: www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

All information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and confidential.  If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in this case, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

