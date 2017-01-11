Firefighters from Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department assisted Moffat Volunteer Fire Department with a wildland fire reported in Iron Bridge Park on Jan. 11.

Fire units were dispatched at 1:10 p.m. to an off-road area just south of the main park entrance.

Upon arrival, the units found moderate fire slowly moving through heavy vegetation. An aggressive attack was used by firefighters, due to the stage of fire involvement and 30 mph winds.

The fire was contained to the area of origin. The damaged area is estimated at ½ acre, with no injuries or loss of property reported.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.