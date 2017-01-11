Dr Pepper Museum to home the Free Enterprise Hall of Fame

The Dr Pepper Museum, alongside the Free Enterprise Institute, has announced the creation of the Free Enterprise Hall of Fame.

It will reside on the third floor of the Dr Pepper Museum’s original building, at 300 S 5th St.

The initiative aims to honor leaders in the free enterprise economic system by establishing them as members of a prestigious group, to better merit recognition for their business contributions.

Eligible nominees for induction are individuals who started an enterprise which created jobs, products, services or legacy for the people of Waco and other communities.

The Hall of Fame will also give consideration to nominees that are known advocates of a competitive, free enterprise economy.

Any entrepreneur, living or deceased, is eligible for nomination.

The public is encouraged to submit their nominations through the online form, address listed below, through Wednesday, Feb. 15. A banquet honoring the inductees will be held in October.

You can find the online form here: http://drpeppermuseum.com/free-enterprise-hall-of-fame.aspx

