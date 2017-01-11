Mart Police get first ever narcotics detection K-9

The newest member of Mart Police Department started her first day on Wednesday.

Nora, a 2-year-old Labrador mix, which is the first police dog Mart has ever had, was donated by K9s4Cops. The dog will help the department to detect narcotics, such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Sgt. Chris Mayfield, who is the dog handler, said the number of possessions for narcotics has increased in the city.

"I'm hoping she is going to help with the drug problem the whole area has seen,"Mayfield said.

According to police chief Paul Cardenas, the police department makes up to 20 arrests per month and half of them involve drugs.

"It's going to help the searches of vehicles," Cardenas said. "It's a good community tool. A lot of people here they want to combat drugs.This tool right now has increased that ability for us to do it."

In addition, the chief said the police dog will help them to bring them closer to the community.

"It gives us an opportunity to interact with the community in a different level so like the kids. They could go there and pet the dog," Cardenas said.

The K9 handler said having the dog's company also makes him feel safer.

"With everything that is going on these days with the police officers getting killed and getting ambushed, she gives me a little bit security that 'hey someone is coming behind you,'" Mayfield said.

Cardenas is grateful for the donation of this organization, which provided them the dog and training of the K-9 handler for free. He said without them, it would have not been possible for the department to have a dog.

A local veterinarian also donated medical services for the dog. In addition, members of the community are providing food the K-9.

