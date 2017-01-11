Waco YMCA to host Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Te - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco YMCA to host Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas

By Charles Williams, Producer
(Source: Special Olympics Texas) (Source: Special Olympics Texas)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The annual Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge will be held at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Dr., on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

Those ready to freeze for a reason will don creative costumes and jump into icy cold water; of course, with the unseasonably warm weather, the plunge may not be very polar this year!

Awards will be presented for the Top Fundraising Plunger and for Best Costumes.

The required entry fee is $30 for children and $60 for adults.  All money raised will go toward providing world-class Olympic-type sports training for more than 1,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Heart of Texas area.

Necessary precautions, including lifeguards and medical and emergency personnel, will be in place to ensure that all participants can enjoy a safe and fun experience.

The Polar Plunge is put on by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Texas’ largest grassroots fundraiser.

For more information, visit www.sotx.org/polarplunge.

