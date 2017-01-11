Car deliberately set on fire in Killeen

Around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Killeen Firefighters responded to a car fire that they believe was intentionally set.

It happened in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop. Fire Investigators said the owner of the vehicle got into an altercation with someone and shortly after they found their car set in flames.

The car was towed after the fire was extinguished and this incident remains under investigation.

