Baylor police investigating off-campus armed robbery

The Baylor Police Department is investigating a Monday night off-campus armed robbery.

Police said it happened in the 1700 block of South 5th Street, near Seventh & James Baptist Church.

The victim told police a man who displayed a handgun robbed him.

He said he was walking down South 5th Street when a black sports car with tinted windows parked across from him.

The passenger in the car walked up to the victim and demanded money, police said. The victim wasn't hurt.

Units from the Baylor Police Department and the Waco Police Department searched the area for the car but did not find it.

The victim described the robber as tall with a heavy black jacket and a black beanie.

This is the second reported Baylor-related armed robbery in several days. On Jan. 7, police said a victim told them a man with a gun robbed him. The victim said a black sports car with tinted windows was involved in the robbery.

Contact the Baylor Police Department at 254-710-2222 if you have any information.

