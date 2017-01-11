Waco ISD seeks community input in superintendent search - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco ISD seeks community input in superintendent search

WACO, TX

The Waco Independent School District is asking for your help in the search for superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain's replacement.

Cain made the announcement she was planning to retire at the end of the school year at a November 2016 board of trustees meeting.

She told the board she had been thinking about leaving since March 2016, but she waited to make an announcement about her retirement until November because she wanted to help guide the University High investigation.

The investigation found that some students were allowed to graduate even though they didn't meet state requirements.

The school district has partnered up with the Texas Associate of School Boards Executive Search Services in the search for her replacement.

They're hosting about seven meetings to develop the next superintendent's qualifications and characteristics. They've also scheduled meetings with groups like Waco ISD employees, student leaders, and ministers.

Here's a list of the meetings that are open to the public:

  • Tuesday, January 17 – Open to the Public
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. University HS Cafeteria
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Dean Highland Elementary Library
  • Wednesday, January 18 – Open to the Public
    • 11:15 a.m. – Noon Region 12 ESC, 2101 W. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tennyson Middle School Cafeteria
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cesar Chavez Middle School Cafeteria
  • Thursday, January 19 – Open to the Public
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. J.H. Hines Elementary Cafeteria
    • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76704

Cain has been with the district for more than six years.

