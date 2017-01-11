Baylor WBB: No. 2/2 WBB Meets TCU Midweek - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor WBB: No. 2/2 WBB Meets TCU Midweek

SPORTS-Baylor Basketball2
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

BACK TO THE FERRELL CENTER…

After a two-game road swing, the No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears (15-1, 4-0) return to the Ferrell Center for a midweek matchup against TCU (8-7, 0-4) on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. (CT).

FOLLOW ALONG…

Wednesday’s game against TCU will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest with John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) calling the action. Live audio is also available on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and ESPN 1660 AM in Waco. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogelman (analyst) are on the call.

