Baylor WBB: No. 2/2 WBB Meets TCU Midweek

Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies had another mid-game surge to erase a 5-4 deficit and post a 9-5 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the series opener Thursday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.More >>
Baylor baseball earned a 6-2 win in the series opener vs. Texas on Thursday evening at Baylor Ballpark.More >>
