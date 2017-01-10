Car chase ends when suspect attempts to run across highway

A police chase through Harker Heights and Killeen is over after the suspect attempted to run onto the highway.

Police say they attempted to first pull the driver over in Killeen. Police chased the 19-year-old suspect between the two towns before deploying spike strips on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen. At the 500 Block of East Central Texas Expressway, the driver ran from the car.

The driver crossed East 190 on foot running towards 101 W Central Texas Expressway. Police said that traffic stopped as he attempted to cross the highway. Police were able to catch him. He is uninjured and now faces charges for evading.

