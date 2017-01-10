Bell County Canstruction Event to be held in Bell County this month

Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to the 7th Annual Canstruction Belton event, scheduled later this month at the Bell County Expo Center, located at 301 W Loop 121.

Five teams from local schools, businesses and churches will build massive structures out of canned food on Thursday evening, Jan. 26. The public is invited to come and watch the builds from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The community event is open to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., and again Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Suggested admission for each day of the event is one canned good or $1. For every dollar or non-perishable food item donated, spectators can place a vote for their favorite canned structure.

Over the past six years, the event has yielded more than 170, 000 pounds of food, with all donations supporting the mission of Helping Hands Ministry.

Following the builds, an awards dinner on Saturday evening will include a live auction featuring Belton’s very own Thomas Gallaway, the youngest licensed auctioneer in the state of Texas.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 per person or $200 per table of eight, and can be purchased at www.helpinghandsbelton.org/canstruction.

Canstruction is a worldwide charity event that raises awareness about hunger and benefits hunger relief organizations. All canned goods and monetary donations for the Belton event will go to Helping Hands Ministry to further their mission of meeting the needs of low-income families in the Belton and Academy Independent School Districts.

