TSTC plays important role in statewide economic development

Texas State Technical College has become a valuable asset to business and industry partners, according to workforce and economic development leaders across the state.

TSTC, boasting 10 campuses throughout Texas, continues to be proactive in meeting the needs of the rapidly-changing industrial labor force.

“Moving forward, the colleges are going to be much more critical to our efforts,” said Jason Hilts, President and CEO of the Brownsville Economic Development Council in Cameron County, home to TSTC’s Harlingen campus. “We don’t have enough skilled labor force. It’s not just a Brownsville or Rio Grande Valley problem; it’s a national problem.”

The city of Red Oak, home to TSTC in North Texas, looks to the college to supply skilled labor to both Triumph Aerostructures and National Freight Industries, two of the city’s largest employers.

“TSTC’s presence is a huge factor for economic development in our city for the industries we have now and the ones we are working on attracting,” said Lee McCleary, Red Oak’s economic development director. “In every correspondence I have with industries, TSTC is one of the top things we talk about.”

As it stands, TSTC is a leader among technical and community colleges that continue to adapt to the evolving global economy and its demands.

