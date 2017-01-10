South Waco Community Center to host diabetes prevention, management program

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department will host For Your Family, a diabetes prevention and management program by the American Diabetes Association, at the South Waco Community Center.

The program will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1. Sessions will include a variety of health-related topics, healthy culinary demonstrations and interactive physical activities.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. each day the program is held, and all sessions are free to the public.

The South Waco Community Center is located at 2815 Speight Ave.

For more information, call 254-750-8650.

