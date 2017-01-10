Third suspect involved in string of CTX car burglaries arrested

The West Police Department was investigating at least 8 vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight on Wednesday.

The West Police Department said Friday morning the third suspect involved in connection with the string of car burglaries in West, Hillsboro and Hill County has been arrested by San Antonio SWAT.

Police said 18-year-old Kaleub Reynolds-Smith was arrested in San Antonio on charges he already had there.

Nathaniel Wilson, 23, and Amber Decker, 17, were arrested a few days prior. Wilson and Decker are from San Antonio, and Reynolds-Smith is from San Antonio and Killeen.

West police said all three were involved in more than 20 car burglaries back in December, and six vehicles were stolen. All stolen vehicles have been recovered. Items stolen from the other burglaries have been partially recovered.

A red Ford Mustang that was stolen from West was used in a robbery in San Antonio. The suspects crashed the car, and the driver, Wilson, was apprehended. The passenger, Reynolds-Smith, fled.

West Police Detective Lieutenant David Welday worked with a task force that included the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Bellmead Police Department and the Hill County's Sheriff's Office.

