Fourth-graders of Martin Walker show kindness to homeless shelter

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
One man is in the hospital in critical condition, and another is in custody after a standoff with Waco police Thursday.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A Holocaust survivor spoke on Fort Hood Thursday during the Days of Remembrance Observance. The 77-year-old's story is one of darkness to light. It's a light she would like to share with a world still so dark with hate, bigotry and apathy.More >>
