Fourth-graders of Martin Walker show kindness to homeless shelter

Martin Walker Elementary teacher Theresa Garcia’s class recently completed a collection drive to benefit the Cove House homeless shelter.

Garcia, using creativity to spread kindness within her classroom and community, created a kindness tree for her classroom door. Each day as students arrived, they wrote a positive note about one of their peers to fill the tree.

“By the kids making a point to be kind to each other, it created a community in my classes,” Garcia said. “Each day, the kids looked forward to writing kind words to their classmates.”

Over time, class discussions on community and current events led some students to mention homeless people seen in Austin. Garcia discussed an organization called Cove House that serves as an emergency shelter for homeless and low income families in Copperas Cove.

The children quickly sparked a collection campaign to benefit the needy of Copperas Cove. Both of Mrs. Garcia’s classes collected toiletries and other essentials needed by those at the Cove House.

“I was really sad to hear that people didn’t have things they needed and was glad we could help,” student Raigan Hamilton said.

Bryan Hawkins, the manager of the Cove House, said the organization is always in need of donations and expressed his appreciation to the giving students.

“Thanks to some of the fourth graders for showing some kindness,” Hawkins said. “This is going to be a big help for those who need it.”

