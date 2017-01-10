Eagle dies after being shot in TX, deputies look for suspect

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said a bald eagle was shot and has died, according to local media. Veterinarians said the gunshot wound blinded the bird and severely damaged its beak.

Sheriff’s deputies and state game wardens were able to gently capture the protected National Bird to transport it to medical experts.

The Chambers County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward, and the Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers Operation Game Thief is also offering a $1,000 reward.

Chambers County is located east of Houston.

If anyone has information, please contact Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477 or Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers Operation Game Thief at 800-792-4263.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.