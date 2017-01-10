Mother Earth News Fair returns to Central Texas next month

Back by popular demand, the Mother Earth News Fair will return to Texas for the sustainable living event’s second year.

Mother Earth News, the largest and longest-running publication focused on self-sufficient lifestyles, will return to Bell County Expo Center for its Texas edition of the Mother Earth News Fair. The Fair runs Feb. 18 and 19, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fairgoers can attend over 150 workshops, including: organic gardening, food preparation and preservation, renewable energy, homesteading, natural health, small-scaled livestock, eco-building, green transportation and other related sustainable topics.

Both local and national experts on rural lifestyles and sustainability will lead the sessions and workshops.

In addition to the workshops, the Fair will host children’s activities, hundreds of exhibitors, vendor and livestock demonstrations and local, organic food options.

Attendees will be able to pre-order a weekend wristband for a reduced price, closer to the event; wristbands bought at the gate will cost more. Children 17 and under will be admitted for free.

The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W Loop 121.

To purchase wristbands or for more information, call 1-800-234-3368 or visit: https://www.motherearthnews.com/store/product-category/events

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.