Two people killed in early morning crash in Salado identified

Two people were killed after their vehicles collided head on early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., police said one of the drivers veered into the other lane of traffic in the 9000 block of FM 2484.

The wreck involved Chevy pick-up truck and a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Police said the man, 37, driving the truck and the woman, 49, driving the sedan both died.

The man has been identified as Charles Wilson, and the woman was identified as Tina Champion.

No one else was in either vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

