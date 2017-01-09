Program allows Central Texans to ship donations at no cost

A donation program that allows people to send items to Goodwill without having to pay for shipping has become more popular in our area in recent weeks.

The Give Back Box program allows people to send donations to Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries in a used shipping box. People can print a shipping label online and send it for free. The website even gives users an option to have that box picked up from a residence.

According to Heart of Texas Goodwill Director of Marketing and Communications Miranda White, since Amazon became a partner in the program, the non-profit organization has seen a boom in donations. In the past couple of weeks, it has received up to 50 boxes.

"We weren't expecting this large amount of donations. We have been partnering with the Gift Back Box program for about a year now and since Amazon came on board, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of boxes,” White said.

White said the organization has received donated gently used items for the most part. Those items will go to their retail store and fund its programs and training.

"Not only are you helping Goodwill employ individuals with disabilities and disadvantages, these boxes are not going to be sitting in the landfill so it's really good for the environment,” White said.

In the next couple of weeks, White expects to get nearly 100 boxes of donations.

"Our production crew is having to filter through the boxes. It's a good problem to have because Goodwill - that's what we need - is the donations. It is a good problem to have but it has been challenging,” White said.

Amazon is one of the 17 partners participating in this program.

