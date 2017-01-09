Waco certified as Film Friendly Community

The Texas Film Commission welcomed the City of Waco as their latest Film Friendly Certified Community on Jan. 6.

Carla Pendergraft works for the city of Waco's Convention and Visitor's Bureau, and she said the city started to get its film-friendly certification back in June. She said the city had to go through several steps in order to become certified.

"There was a tree step process that we went through," Pendergraft said. "We went through a workshop given by the Texas Film Commission to learn all the ends and outs, then we took their sample guidelines and adapted them to our situation, then the Waco city council actually passed those and approved them."

Waco is the first new Film Friendly Certified Community in Texas this year. The program provides ongoing training and guidance to help communities accommodate on-location filming.

Pendergraft said the certification should also help boost the economy.

"We were elated when we found out we had been received...there should be more business locally for people involved in the film industry," she said. "It covers feature films, commercials -- it could be a project that somebody wants to do," she added.

Some local movie goers said they can't wait to see how Waco's new film-friendly designations impacts the city.

Waco native Joseph Ocasio said Waco is the perfect backdrop for a video production.

"It'll be nice to put Waco on the big screen," said Ocasio. "Growing up in Waco -- there's a lot of historical features, [and] downtown is beautiful."

Angela Lopez said she's excited what being a film friendly community means for the area.

"I wonder what kind of attention it would bring to Waco and to the people," Lopez said. "Waco's getting out there, it's getting known, and there's more opportunity for this small city."

Having people experience Waco's community is something Don Randell said he could look forward to.

" It's a great place I'd like everyone to know how good the people are," Randell said. "I think it'd be wonderful... great to let more people know about our town."

