Poppa Rollo's to host annual Pack of Hope fundraiser

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza will host the annual Pack of Hope Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their location on N. Valley Mills Dr.

The Pack of Hope is a volunteer-based organization with the sole mission to erase child hunger in McLennan County by supplying school districts and their eligible students with backpacks filled with nutritious food. The organization currently aids over 1,000 area students.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated directly to the Pack of Hope’s backpack program. Although the Pack of Hope hosts several fundraisers every year, this event is the organization’s largest fundraising event.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Meals include a salad, spaghetti with marinara sauce, garlic bread, tea and cookies.

For tickets or more information, visit: www.packofhope.org.

