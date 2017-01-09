Police need help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Killeen Police said a man robbed the Star Mart convenience store early morning on Jan. 9.

Detectives are asking if you can identify the suspect in the surveillance video to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

