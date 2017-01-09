Wreath Retrieval at Veterans Cemetery postponed, still seeking volunteers

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery have delayed the Annual Wreath Retrieval to Jan. 21, due to inclement weather. The organization still needs volunteers for the event.

The Friends, an organization of volunteers to support projects in the area, placed nearly six-thousand holiday wreaths throughout the cemetery on Nov. 26 of last year.

The time has come to remove the wreaths and prepare them for storage until next year, and the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery need your help!

The Annual Wreath Retrieval will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 State Highway 195, Jan. 21, at 10:00 a.m.

There is no registration to participate, and parking will be readily available at the cemetery.

For more information on how you can support the Wreath Project, visit: www.wreathsforvets.org.

