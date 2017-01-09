Two Unaccompanied Veterans to be laid to rest

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct burials for two Unaccompanied Veterans on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Mr. John Mikus, Jr., who served in the United States Army from March 1971 to June 1974, was also a Vietnam Veteran.

Mr. Hubert Medley served in the United States Army from May 1966 to July 1974.

The service for Mr. Mikus will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 10. The service for Mr. Medley will follow at noon. All Central Texans are encouraged to attend.

Mr. Mikus and Mr. Medley will receive military honors, due to coordination between Central Texas Mortuary in Temple and the Fort Hood Casualty Office.

The Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind after they pass away.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX.

