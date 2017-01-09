Two men hid in Academy, stole merchandise when store closed

Waco police are looking to identify two men who stole merchandise from an Academy after the store closed down.

The men concealed themselves in an area of the store not open to customers until the store closed, and the employees left.

Police said this makes the offense a felony burglary case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Teague at 254-750-3612.

