Water company in Gatesville ends boil water notice

A boil water notice issued by Mountain Water Supply Corporation in Gatesville has been lifted, as of Jan. 6.

“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality,” Mountain Water Supply states. “[Our system] has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 1/06/2017.”

On Tuesday Jan. 3, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Mountain Water Supply Corporation of Gatesville to issue a boil water notice due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service from a break in a water transmission line.

The now-rescinded notice from Mountain Water Supply Corp. stated: “Water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.”

If you have questions on this boil water notice in Gatesville, TX, contact Mountain Water Supply Corp. at (254) 865-7113 or (254) 223-2318.

