Central Bell County Fire Rescue starts Stay Alert Program

Central Bell County Fire Rescue applied for a grant through State Farm, so that they could start a impaired or distracted driving awareness program.

The department was awarded a $15,000 from State Farm and have now started their Stay Alert Program.

They purchased pedal carts, drunk and vision drowsy goggles, and the trailer to haul it all around. The Stay Alert program available for free for educators, school, or any organization that would like to help educate people on the dangers on driving impaired or distracted.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.