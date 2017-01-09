A&M University Police Department celebrates careers of retiring Officer and Lieutenant

The Texas A&M University Police Department said farewell on Friday to two veteran officers that are retiring after a combined 50 years of dedicated service.

A reception honoring Police Lieutenant Christopher Faulkner and Master Police Officer Sharon McLean was held on Jan. 6, 2017 at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center on A&M's campus.

Lieutenant Faulkner began his career with the UPD in 1988, after obtaining his law enforcement commission at the Central Texas Police Academy in 1984.

Faulkner served as a leader in the department’s Field Operations Division, achieving the rank of Lieutenant in 1999. Lieutenant Faulkner has been awarded the department’s Life Saving Bar on three different occasions, the Meritorious Conduct Bar and received 21 letters of commendation throughout his 28 years working for the UPD.

Master Police Officer Sharon McLean started her career with UPD in 1994 as a Security Officer. Officer McLean was promoted to Police Officer in 1998 and assigned patrol duties in the department’s Field Operations Division, where she has served for the past 18 years with a notably positive attitude and exceptional work ethic.

