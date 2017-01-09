Baylor Men's Basketball is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time

The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
Four Texas A&M pitchers combined to one-hit the Abilene Christian Wildcats en route to an 8-1 Aggie victory Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
McLennan Baseball’s Brendan Venter has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Week for April 2-8.More >>
For the fourth consecutive week, the McLennan Highlanders are ranked third in the NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings.More >>
Baylor softball third baseman Lindsey Cargill was named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.More >>
