CTX gathers for 'The King's' birthday

Many people mourned over the legends we lost in 2016 - but today Central Texans gathered to celebrate one of music's biggest icon's birthday.

Elvis Presley would have turned 82-years-old today. Chuy's in Waco decided to throw the king of rock and roll a birthday bash.

People who visit the restaurant dressed as the king, or as his queen Priscilla, get a free entree of their choice. And all visitors get a slice of birthday cake to honor the king.

Teresa Woods is the first assistant manager at Chuy's, and she said she always looks forward to the king's birthday.

"I'm a big fan, and I've always been a big fan.," Woods said. "I look forward to Elvis' birthday every year and being able to host the party here at Chuy's."

D-ray Degrate is a server and trainer at the restaurant, and he decided to dress up as the king himself this year.

"It makes me feel like the king it feels good to bring so many joy to so many people," Degrate said.

People who choose not to dress up can still get specials on Elvis-inspired food and drinks. The Elvis Memorial Combination dinner, Elvis fried chicken, a special drink called the Blue Hawaiian are all a part of the celebration.

The birthday bash ends at 10:00 p.m.

