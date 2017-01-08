Firefighters respond to three fire calls in less than 8 hours

Firefighters in Temple responded to three fire calls in less than eight hours Saturday night.

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, the first call came in at 8:14 p.m. on the 2400 block of S. 61st Street. The fire was unintentional and started by smoldering embers from earlier repair work on water pipes.

Firefighters then responded to the 3200 block of Stratford Drive for a call of a wooden storage building burning. The homeowner told firefighters that he had disposed ashes earlier in the evening next to the building. The call came in at 9:42 p.m.

The third call came in at 3:12 a.m. on the 2800 block of W. Avenue H for smoke in an attic. There was no fire, just damaged electrical wire and charring of a ceiling joist.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.