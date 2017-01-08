Police: Man under arrest shoots self in Austin police car

A man shot himself in the back of a police car in Austin Sunday afternoon.

The Austin American-Statesman reports a man was shot Sunday afternoon at Sixth and Lavaca St. around 1:15 p.m.

In a press conference, Austin police say the man was a suspect in a shoplifting incident at Barton Creek Mall. The man was taken under arrest and he pulled a pistol to his head while he was being transported to police headquarters. Police say the man shot himself in the head.

He was taken to University Medical Center Breckenridge in critical condition.

The area is roped off and police are investigation.

