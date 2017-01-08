Copperas Cove police seek another suspect in Jan. 3 robbery

The Copperas Cove Police Department, with the help of the Killeen and Harker Heights Police Departments, have identified an additional suspect in connection to a Jan. 3 aggravated robbery at Action Pawn #3, 112 E Business Hwy 190.

Paris Keith McCallum, age 19, has been identified as an additional suspect in the early January robbery.

Immediately following the robbery, CCPD arrested Raevonte Dae'jour Pinckney, 19; Kendrick Donnel Little Jr., 21; Andrew Lee Frison Jr., 20; and Desmond Coakley, 17

Pinckney, Little, and Frison are all from Killeen. Coakley is from Harker Heights.

All four are charged with aggravated robbery.

They're accused of robbing Action Pawn #3 in Copperas Cove at gunpoint on Jan. 3.

Police said they went inside, armed with guns, and told the employees to get on the ground.

One of them grabbed an employee and demanded money, Copperas Cove Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Martin Ruiz said.

They escaped through the back of the store. Police didn't say how much money they got away with.

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Justin Anthony Ellis. They said he also played a role in the robbery.

Call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 if you have any information concerning either Paris Keith McCallum or Justin Anthony Ellis.

