Fishing community remembers drowning victim

Members of the Central Texas fishing community are remembering the man who drowned in the Brazos river last week.

Friends and family of fisherman Gregory Landers held a candlelight vigil at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center in Waco Saturday night.

Landers died while fishing late night on the Brazos River in December.

Local fishers from Fish On Waco, Central Texas Fishing Addiction and Centex Hunting and Fishing said they wanted to show love and support to the victim's family as they seek answers. Landers' brother, Steven Bernard, said his family is devastated about their loss.

"We just want to keep our faith in God that whatever happened to our brother and however he wound up in the water, we want to know how,” Bernard said. “Right now we have more questions than we have answers."

They said they are waiting for the results of Landers' autopsy report to find out exactly what happened.

Those who attended the vigil also stressed the importance of safety when going out to fish. Andre Bravo from Fish On Waco mentioned tips fishers can take to be safer.

“Always let somebody know where you’re at. I know a lot of fishermen don’t want to tell their secret spots,” Bravo said. “Let a loved one know where you’re going to be at.”

He also said having plenty of light and a life preserver nearby can be helpful as well. The local fishing groups said they’re standing in solidarity by spreading messages of precaution and remembering Landers.

Landers’ family said that he gave them joy, laughter and light. One fisherman who desired to share Landers’ love of fishing handed a custom made memorial fishing rod to the grieving family.

Also, Angel Colon from Central Texas Fishing Addiction spoke about keeping an open relationship and friendship with Landers’ loved ones in the future.

“Everybody coming together means we can show love to the next person,” Colon said. “We can take time out of our busy lives to come together for friends and local fisherman to show there’s nothing but love for fishing.”

