Temple demolition to backup traffic

Nugent Ave and Industrial Blvd will began demolition Saturday evening.

Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is warning drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

During the demolition, traffic was reduced to single lanes.

All southbound traffic will detour to Loop 363 around the west side of Temple.All northbound traffic will exit the mainlanes just before Nugent (exit 302) and stay on the access road to the next entrance ramp.

TXDOT said the Nugent Ave crossing over 1-35 will close for 8 months.

They demolished and will rebuild the bridge. While the crossing is closed, drivers on the northbound side of I-35 who need to travel west on Nugent will continue on the northbound frontage road and make a U-turn under the highway, and then travel south back to Nugent.

Those on the southbound side needing to travel east on Nugent will continue south to the Central Ave./Adams St. bridge, turn left at the light and then left again onto the northbound access road and continue north to Nugent.

TXDOT is encouraging drivers to take Spur 290 and re-enter i-35 before Loop 363.

