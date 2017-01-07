Man killed when ejected from vehicle

A Temple man died in a single vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the Troy Police Department, Mark Castilleja, 37, was ejected from a pickup truck on the 2200 block of the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35.

When police arrived, the vehicle had significant damage to both ends. Castilleja was found in the bed of the truck.

Police say the pickup was traveling in the right-hand lane and left the roadway. After some distance, the truck came to a drainage culvert and began flipping end over end. Police say Castilleja was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

