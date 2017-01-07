Firefighters respond to three Friday fires

Temple firefighters responded to three fire calls Friday.

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, fire units were dispatched to the 7800 block of Cedar Road for a grass fire at 8:18 a.m. The fire was near a metal building used as an auto repair shop. One quarter of an acre of grass burned, including three cars. The cause of the fire is believed to be from escaped embers as a result of burning trash.

Fire units were then dispatched to the 4000 block of Ermine trail for a chimney fire at 2:22 p.m. A fire in the chimney was starting a fire in the fireplace. No injuries were reported.

The fire units responded to the Classic Inn, located at 4508 General Bruce Drive around 11:47 p.m. The fire was determined to be an unintentional electrical fire in the attic. All guests were safely evacuated.

