Two pets killed in overnight house fire

Two dogs died after a home in Moody caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Fire fighters were called to the 2000 block of Theresa Lane around 1:45 a.m.

Crews found the home engulfed in flames.

According to McLennan County Sheriff's Deputies on scene, two people living in the home woke up to the fire. They managed to get out of the home uninjured through a back window.

Two dogs, however, did not escape and died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

