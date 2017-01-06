No. 2/2 WBB Road Swing Continues at Oklahoma State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 2/2 WBB Road Swing Continues at Oklahoma State

SPORTS-Baylor Basketball1 SPORTS-Baylor Basketball1

ON THE ROAD AGAIN…

The No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears (14-1, 3-0) continue their Big 12 road swing at Oklahoma State (12-2, 2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) in Stillwater, Okla.

FOLLOW ALONG…

Fans can watch Saturday’s game live online at www.okstate.com/live. Live audio is also available on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and ESPN 1660 AM in Waco. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogelman (analyst) are on the call.

SERIES RUNDOWN…

•   Baylor leads Oklahoma State, 36-11, in the all-time series.

•   Under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Bears are 30-6 against the Cowgirls.

•   In away games played, Baylor holds an 11-9 edge. Oklahoma State won the last matchup in Stillwater, 52-45, on Dec. 30, 2015, in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

•   The Lady Bears have won 15 of the last 16 games against the Cowgirls.

