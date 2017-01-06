Central Texas Shelters open their doors as temperatures fall

With temperatures dropping to the teens, some are looking for refuge from the cold.

Several homeless shelters are doubling as a cold weather shelter.

Salvation Army in Waco usually opens their doors after dinner, but when temperatures fall below 35 degrees, people are welcome to sit in the community kitchen all day.

Those without homes are especially vulnerable to hypothermia and other cold temperature exposure complications.

On cold night's Mission Waco's My Brother's Keeper said they find space for everyone who needs a place to stay. Here are some of the places offering shelter:

Waco

Salvation Army- 300 Webster Ave

My Brother's Keeper Homeless Emergency Shelter- 1217 Mary Ave

Temple

Salvation Army- 419 w Ave G

Killeen

Families in Crisis shelter- 412 E Sprott St

