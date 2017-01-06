Deputies say a TX woman stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death

A woman is in jail accused of stabbing a man and killing her five-year-old daughter.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a call about an aggravated assault came in at 12:51 p.m. on the 200 block of Willow Terrace Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Eustorgio Arrellano-Uresti, 58, with multiple stab wounds. He told deputies that a woman inside of the home stabbed him and she had also injured her daughter during the assault.

Once SWAT was able to get into the home, officer found the child, Giovanna Larae Hernandez, dead.

Krystle Concepcion Villanueva, 24, is now charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Villanueva is being held at the Hays County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.