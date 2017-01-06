Belton head football coach to retire

After three seasons as the Belton Tigers head football coach, Bob Shipley announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year.

The announcement came down on Friday. With dual roles as head football coach and athletic director, Shipley led the Tigers to a 19-16 record reaching the playoffs each year and winning two bi-district championships.

“I have enjoyed my three years in Belton,” Shipley said. “It’s been a great experience for Sharon and me. Belton will always be a special place to us. The kids here have been so much fun to coach. They have always risen to the challenges with uncommon valor, and I know they’ll continue to do so in life.”

“Bob created a culture that brought out the best in our student athletes both on and off the field,” superintendent Susan Kincannon said. “I’m proud that Bob led our boys to the playoffs three times, but I’m more proud of the example that he set for them. Spend any time with Bob, and it’s clear just how much he loves our kids.”

Before being selected as the Tigers’ head coach in March 2014, Shipley was a football analyst in the player personnel department at the University of Texas-Austin. During his career, Shipley has also served as the head football coach at Brownwood, Coppell, Burnet and Rotan High Schools. Shipley’s overall record as a head coach is 144-62.

“I started this journey over 32 years ago,” Shipley said. “I knew this day would eventually come. It’s bittersweet for sure. When you look back on things, it’s not the wins that matter the most; it’s the lives we’ve hopefully touched in a positive way. I’ve always told kids that when football is over, you’re stuck with who you are. As a result, we’ve tried to prepare them to use the things they’ve learned in athletics and apply them in life. Hard work, dedication, preparation, positive attitude, character, loyalty, love for family and strong values are all things that will help them for the rest of their life.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.