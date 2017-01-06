Shed damaged in morning fire

A shed is in need of a few repairs after it went up in flames.

The first started around 7:15 a.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Anthony Dr. in Waco.

The Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department and Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue were on scene to put out the flames.

Officials said the fire was electrical in nature.

The homeowners managed to remove their things from the shed as it was burning.

Fire crews put out the flames in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

