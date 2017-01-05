UMHB women's basketball falls to U.T. Tyler

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team led for most of the first half but could not overcome U.T. Tyler’s fourth quarter run as the Cru fell to the Patriots 79-72 Thursday night in Tyler. UMHB falls to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in American Southwest Conference with the loss. The Patriots improve to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in the ASC with the victory.

The Cru scored the game’s first five points and led by as many as seven points in the first half before U.T. Tyler fought back for a 36-34 halftime lead. The game was tight through the third quarter with the Patriots holding a 53-52 edge entering the final period. Antania Newton’s three-pointer tied the game at 55 with 9:05 left to play, but U.T. Tyler went on an 18-4 run to grab a 14-point lead. The Cru answered with a 13-2 run of the own and pulled to within 75-72 on Jonelle Smith’s three-pointer with 37 seconds remaining. The Patriots hit their final four free throws while UMHB missed its final three shots from the field as U.T. Tyler held on for the victory.

Smith led the Cru with 24 points and she hit 5-11 from three-point range. Antoinette Iroko added 10 points off the bench and Kendra Wynn pulled down a team-best eight rebounds. UMHB shot 35 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc. The Cru did out rebound the Patriots 36-33 in the game.

Demi Cumby led U.T. Tyler with 22 points and D’Onna Matthews added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Michelle Obach added 11 points. The Patriots shot 44 percent from the field, but the biggest difference came at the free throw line. U.T. Tyler hit 23 of 29 while UMHB went 10-15 from the stripe.

The Cru will continue its road trip with a 1:00 PM tip off at LeTourneau University Saturday in Longview. The UMHB women will then return home to host East Texas Baptist University next Wednesday.