Greater Killeen Free Clinic receives healthcare product donations

The Greater Killeen Free Clinic will now be better equipped to serve Central Texans thanks to a generous donation of health care products.

The donation is under a grant from the Henry Schein Cares Global Product Donation Program.

Henry Schein, Incorporated is the world's largest provider of heath care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners.

The program will provide the clinic health care products valued between $5,000 and $25,000 over the course of two years.

Executive Director Marlene DiLillo says this donation will allow them to carry out their mission and provide medical services to low income uninsured families in Bell county and surrounding areas.

"We are here to serve our neighbors and always need donations and support from the community and they've come through so many times," DiLillo said.

DiLillo hopes the dental supplies they will receive will support the clinics plans to serve the community with Dental Day later this year.

