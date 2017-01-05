One man stabbed during altercation

One man was stabbed in an altercation in Navarro County.

According to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Angus Discount Liquor Store around 2:52 p.m.

The sheriff's office says that a clerk reported that two men were fighting in the parking lot and one had stabbed the other.

The clerk told officials that one of the men had barricaded himself inside the store. Once the suspect left, the victim/suspect left the store.

The clerk gave the sheriff's office the vehicle descriptions of both men.

One suspect was found on the west service road of I-45 at Angus. The other, the stabbing victim, was found on FM 2555 near Corsicana.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.