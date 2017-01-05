Davis Named 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Candidate - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Davis Named 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Candidate

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball forward Nina Davis is one of 30 candidates for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced Thursday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Eligible candidates must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community classroom and competition.

Davis, a two-time consensus All-American and three-time All-Big 12 first team performer on the court for Baylor, is highly involved in the Waco community. She gives back each year, speaking to youth at prisons, reading to elementary school students, visiting hospital patients and babies in the NICU and sharing her love for Christ through Fellowship of Christian Athletes in addition to annual team events like Feed My Starving Children and the Care Bear Drive. The Memphis, Tenn., native also goes on summer mission trips to Brazil each year.

It is the second community-based award of the season for Davis, as she was named a 2017 Allstate WBCA Good Works Team nominee on Nov. 30, 2016. 

