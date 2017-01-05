Five displaced after house fire

Several agencies responded to a house fire in Morgan's Point Resort.

According to Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to Oakmont Circle near Morgan's Point Road at 8:18 a.m.

Smoke was seen coming from a two story brick house. The home received interior damage but the fire was contained to the area of origin.

Five adults were displaced but suffered no injuries or lasting damage to the contents in the home.

Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Fire Marshall's Office, Morgan's Point Resort Police, Scott & White EMS, and Oncor Electric all assisted.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.