Driver and passenger in hospital with life threatening injuries after chase on I-35

Two people are in the hospital after leading troopers on a chase on Interstate 35.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Toyota out of Dallas was stopped for a traffic violation on Northbound Interstate 35 in Hill County.

DPS said that the Toyota sped off as the trooper made contact with the driver.

The driver, 21, sped toward Dallas and lost control exiting at exit 381. The car crashed and rolled over several times.

The driver and the passenger were airlifted to Baylor Scott & White with life threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating the crash.

