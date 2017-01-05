30 new jobs coming to Central Texas

30 new jobs are coming to Central Texas as a 51-year-old company expands its reach in the Lone Star State.

R+L Carriers, a Global freight shipping company based in the United States, announced Thursday it will expand by adding its 113th location in the U.S., and its 11th in Texas in the Temple Industrial Park located on Lucius McCelvey Drive in northwest Temple.

The new $5 million freight terminal will include a 70 door terminal, office space and a fueling station. The new jobs will carry an average salary of $40,000 plus benefits.

"We really make a strategic effort trying to recruit companies that are going to pay higher than the average county wage. Typically, your transportation, distribution, your warehousing industry... that average wage in that industry is higher than that," Temple Economic Development Corporation Vice President Charley Ayres said.

“R+L Carriers is excited about the opportunity available to us in Temple, Texas,” said Donald R. DeLuca, Vice President of R+L Carriers. “The business-friendly atmosphere that the City of Temple provides together with the strategic location of Temple allows us the opportunity to effectively and efficiently serve this area of the State of Texas.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin immediately and be complete by late spring 2017.

"Growth is always exciting, number one. Tax base is important and this increases our tax base. So when your tax base increases that means you can pay for parks and hiking trails and police officers and firefighters," Ayres said.

The project was approved by the Temple Economic Development Council Board of Directors on Oct. 18th and included a land grant.

“For a company in the logistics industry, Temple offers a central location in Texas and a solid transportation infrastructure that includes rail and immediate highway access,” Ayres said. “We are proud to add to our list of growing, established and successful businesses with R+L Carriers’ expansion to Temple with an investment in our local economy."

A general contractor has not yet been selected for the project.

